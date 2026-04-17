A Louisiana woman was accused of trying to kill her 4-year-old daughter by tossing her out of a window.

Sharonica Davis, 37, was already in custody for separate charges when Bossier City Police issued a warrant charging her in connection with an incident involving her 4-year-old daughter. According to reporting by local NBC affiliate KTAL, a spokesperson from the Bossier City Police Department confirmed that Davis was being charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation by the department's Juvenile Division.

According to Bossier City Police Department PIO Sgt. Shawn Poudrier, the 4-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 8 with both wrists and forearms broken. Originally, police heard that the girl fell out of a second-story window at her home in the Mirage Apartments complex in Bossier City, Louisiana. Upon further investigation, police determined that the fall out of the window was not an accident.

Police said Davis was the person responsible for the fall, saying Davis "pushed her [daughter], kicked her out of the window."

Davis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility on the same day for separate charges related to the incident, police said. One of those charges was cruelty to a juvenile, KTAL reported. Detectives from the Bossier City Police Department questioned Davis while she was in custody. She is expected to be extradited to Bossier City at a later date.

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KTAL reported that the girl was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital. She is now in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Davis' next court date was not available. Online records show that she remains in custody in Caddo Parish.