A mother asked her Pennsylvania roommate to watch her two young children — and the roommate allegedly tried to drown at least one of them.

Vira Zabudko, 40, posted bond after being charged on March 27 with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person. According to reporting by local NBC affiliate WPXI, the Uniontown Police Department said Zabudko was asked to watch two children by their mother while she ran an errand. When the mom returned to her children, police said she found Zabudko attempting to force her 5-year-old out of a third-story window.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WTAE, the mother told police that she asked Zabudko to watch her 5- and 11-year-old sons while she moved a few of her belongings. The mother told police that when she returned to her apartment, Zabudko would not let her back inside. The mother finally got inside, where she allegedly found Zabudko trying to force her 5-year-old out of the window through the screen.

Police said a fight ensued, and Zabudko then told the 5-year-old to get in the shower "to wash the sins out because he is dirty." According to the complaint, Zabudko allegedly tried forcing the mom into the shower as well, dunking both their heads underwater in the bathtub.

The woman was able to escape from Zabudko with both her sons. Police said that when they found the mom and her two boys, they were all soaking wet.

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WPXI spoke to Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele, who said the children did not have any visible injuries, but the investigation could yield additional charges against Zabudko.

Zabudko was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful restraint, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. She was booked into the Fayette County Jail and posted bond. She was ordered not to have contact with the woman or her sons upon release. Her next court date is scheduled for April 9.