Mom gave 10-year-old fatal dose of Benadryl to deal with 'behavioral issues': Sheriff

A 43-year-old New York mother is accused of killing her 10-year-old son, allegedly giving him a fatal dose of Benadryl to help deal with his "behavioral issues." Rebecca A. Jordan was taken into custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the child's death, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an unattended death call around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 19 at a residence on Route 146 in Halfmoon, which is about 20 miles north of Albany.

Following a monthslong investigation, Jordan was arrested on Wednesday, April 15.

Investigators alleged Jordan "recklessly" caused her son's death by giving him an excessive amount of diphenhydramine — an antihistamine commonly found in medications like Benadryl — leading to intoxication, aspiration of stomach contents, and restricted breathing. She is also accused of hiding a bottle of the medication from investigators to prevent it from being used in an official proceeding.

She was arraigned in Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further proceedings.

Reporting from Albany, New York-based NBC affiliate WNYT provided additional insight into the case, including the role toxicology testing played in determining the child's cause of death. Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby told the station that the circumstances of the child's death were highly unusual.

"It's an absolute tragedy. It's not something that we see regularly," Eby said. "The toxicology reports and investigation yielded something that is unseen to most prosecutors and law enforcement personnel."

Eby said the amount of medication given to the child far exceeded any appropriate dosage.

"The amount and the dosage here is far beyond what is even, what a reasonable juror would expect is appropriate for a parent in this situation," he said.

Authorities said there is no indication the child requested medication to help him sleep. Instead, investigators believe the drug was administered in an attempt to manage behavioral issues.

"It was an effort to parent and deal with in a neglectful way, obviously, but to administer and to try to deal with some sort of perceived behavioral issues," Eby said.

Sheriff Jeffrey Brown said the dosage was enough medication to kill an adult, and investigators believe it was given to make the child go to sleep, WTEN reported.

Authorities also determined that the drug's effects led to the child aspirating stomach contents and experiencing impaired breathing, ultimately causing his death.

As investigators worked the case, Jordan allegedly attempted to conceal evidence by hiding the medication bottle, according to officials.

Brown called the case one of the most difficult his office handles.

"Child death cases are among the most tragic that we handle," he said. "We will always be a deafening voice for those who cannot speak for themselves, and I look forward to justice being served for this innocent boy."

Jordan remains in custody at the Saratoga County Jail. Prosecutors said the manslaughter charge carries a potential sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison, with additional penalties possible for the evidence tampering charge.