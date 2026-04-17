A woman in Kentucky admitted to shooting her husband during an argument at their home, which led to him bleeding out in his vehicle, authorities say.

Heather Edens, 52, has been charged with murder in the death of her husband, 60-year-old James Edens, records from the Adair County Regional Jail show. She was booked on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the married couple was at their home on Red Banks Road in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The rural region lies in the southern part of the state, close to the border with Tennessee.

The Edenses were arguing at their home, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP). Heather Edens said she wanted her husband to leave, and she allegedly brandished a gun and shot at him.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was called about a shooting and a "single-vehicle collision" and requested that KSP help them in their investigation, troopers say. They responded and found that the "male occupant" of the vehicle in question had suffered a gunshot wound.

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James Edens had apparently been shot in his leg and was bleeding out in his vehicle, Lexington Fox affiliate WDKY reported.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with Heather Edens, who allegedly admitted to shooting her husband during an argument and that the gunshot "must have glanced off the concrete," police alleged.

The defendant is reportedly being held in jail on a $1 million bond. She is set to appear in court on April 22.