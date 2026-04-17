A 20-year-old West Virginia man allegedly left a toddler inside a freezing garage for an extended period as he worked on his truck, leading to the boy vomiting and coughing.

Court records in Ritchie County say Ian Newlon was arrested last week on a charge of child neglect with a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Local NBC affiliate WBOY obtained a criminal complaint about the incident, which occurred in February when the temperature was just 2 degrees.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police reportedly began investigating when two people wanted to file a protective order against Newlon. After caring for the boy for an undisclosed period, the suspect allegedly dropped him off with another caregiver. The boy "was dirty with an unchanged diaper" and "was vomiting and coughing." The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators later spoke with Newlon, who allegedly said he was "working on his truck" and left the boy in the garage. The garage was heated with a wood stove, but it was not being "sufficiently" warmed because of its size and the temperature outside, cops said.

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Cops arrested Newlon on Saturday and took him to the North Central Regional Jail.

He posted a $15,000 bond on Tuesday, jail records show. Newlon was appointed a public defender and has yet to enter a plea. His next court date was not listed.

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The report did not indicate Newlon's relation to the boy.

The child's updated condition was not divulged in the criminal complaint.