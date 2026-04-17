A Missouri man says his "crazy ex-girlfriend" followed him and his new lover to a McDonald's with her mother in tow and shot him in the chest, according to police. The woman also allegedly busted up his new girlfriend's Mercedes with a baseball bat.

"This crazy chick Jolie Koop (his ex) just shot my son," wrote the victim's father on Facebook in reference to the Monday night shooting.

"They better find her first," the dad said.

A probable cause affidavit filed by Kansas City police says Jolie Koop stalked and followed her ex-boyfriend, as well as his new girlfriend, to a McDonald's near Northeast Barry Road and North Indiana Avenue, before opening fire on him.

The victim's dad told police his son called him up on Monday night and "advised he was being followed by his crazy ex-girlfriend and possibly her mother," according to the affidavit. The victim and his new girlfriend were in separate vehicles and were allegedly being tailed by Koop while she was in a Buick with her mom.

"He began taking random turns … to see if the Buick would follow," the affidavit recounts. "The Buick followed."

The new girlfriend told police that she had received a random call from a woman earlier in the evening while she was with the victim, saying her Mercedes was being towed from his apartment. The couple went to the residence and "did not observe anything which would indicate the vehicle was in the process of being towed," per the affidavit.

The new girlfriend told police she believed she was being "set up." She and the victim left in separate cars and were driving on Indiana Avenue when they noticed Koop was following them, the affidavit says.

The couple drove toward a McDonald's at 8650 North Indiana Avenue and were attempting to leave when the new girlfriend's Mercedes broke down. Koop and her mother allegedly pulled up behind the Mercedes, got out of the Buick they were in, and began hitting the girlfriend's car with a "wooden bat," according to the affidavit.

The victim exited his Cadillac and approached Koop "while holding a knife at his side," the affidavit says. "Jolie fired two rounds at [the victim], striking him both times," according to police. The victim called his father and told him he "was shot by Jolie at the McDonald's," per the affidavit, and needed medical attention.

"The victim's father arrived at the scene and took the victim to a local fire station," a statement from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office says. "The incident was caught on surveillance camera by local businesses."

Security footage allegedly shows Koop and her mother running up to the new girlfriend's Mercedes and hitting it together before the shooting. "She is 100% an accessory to the crime," the victim's father says about Koop's mom, who is not facing charges.

The dad wrote on Facebook that his son was in "stable" condition on Thursday but still suffering from medical complications. "He had another surgery today to stop bleeding from his lungs and clotting," the father said.

"The bullet went through his lung and out his back, an inch from his spinal cord," a relative reported. The relative alleged that Koop "plotted, planned, and ambushed" the victim while attempting to take his life.

"Justice for my son," the victim's father said in a post with the prosecutor's office statement attached. "He's in a ton of pain but dealing with it."

Police say this is the second known incident where Koop allegedly used a gun against the ex-boyfriend. She was previously charged in November with third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly attacking the man while he was trying to leave her home with his property.

Koop is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action in connection with the McDonald's shooting. She is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 29.