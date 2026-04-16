A Wisconsin woman will spend decades away from the public after trying to kill her father during an episode of hallucinatory violence in which she believed he was the living embodiment of the devil.

In February, Jamie Anderson, 34, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The court accepted the plea that same day but said it did "not have enough information at this time to determine sentence/length of commitment," according to Dane County court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

In March, a "Predisposition Investigation Report" was filed on the defendant and reviewed by all the parties in the case.

On Wednesday, Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White sentenced Anderson to a 20-year stint at a mental health inpatient facility.

The underlying incident occurred on July 1, 2025, at the father's suburban two-story residence on South Page Street in Stoughton – a small town located roughly 20 miles southeast of Madison.

During the early morning hours, Anderson walked some 16 miles from her own apartment to her father's residence. Then, sometime around 5 a.m., came the ring at the doorbell, authorities said.

When the defendant's father finally awoke and answered the door, Anderson first said she wanted to stop hallucinating, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Madison-based CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliate WISC and ABC affiliate WKOW.

Next, Anderson is said to have asked her father for a hug. In response, however, her father said he asked her if she was on drugs.

That question prompted Anderson to try and stab her father in the head, according to the complaint. Multiple stabbing attempts allegedly ensued, and some of those efforts drew blood, police say.

"I'm going to kill you," the defendant is said to have repeated.

The two then fought as the scuffle continued inside.

The woman's father told responding officers he eventually had to push his daughter over a coffee table so he could escape to safety.

Around 6 a.m., officers found the man on his front stoop with blood on his left arm, according to the complaint.

"She actually came here to kill me," the man explained to police.

Anderson's father said his daughter was still somewhere inside the house, police say. The defendant was discovered walking down a stairway on the side of the house into an alleyway, knife in hand. When asked to drop the orange-colored blade, the defendant immediately complied and was arrested without incident, police say.

Anderson allegedly told police she hallucinates and thought her father was the "devil." She then went on to allegedly admit to cutting or slashing him roughly four times. The defendant further allegedly admitted she planned to kill him because she wanted him dead.

The woman's father suffered serious injuries from the attack, resulting in staples in his head and surgery on one arm. In comments to police, the victim struck a somewhat conciliatory tone, saying the incident was "not her" and that her "mind is cooked" due to drug use.

Law enforcement on the scene described the since-convicted woman as "wide-eyed and staring at things that didn't exist."

Anderson was initially charged with one count of attempted intentional homicide in the first degree by use of a dangerous weapon.