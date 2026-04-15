A Florida woman is accused of abusing her 8-year-old stepdaughter to the point where she had to be hospitalized, with cops saying she poured salt and hot sauce into the girl's mouth and bounced on her back like a human trampoline.

"While [the victim] was on the ground, Melirose walked on her back, jumping up and down, causing her pain," the Broward County Sheriff's Office alleges in Melirose Joncky's arrest report, which was made public Tuesday and cites statements given by the stepdaughter to police. The 42-year-old is charged with child abuse and child neglect.

"Then Melirose grabbed the back of her head and slammed it into the floor, causing a large abrasion to her forehead," the report states. "[The victim] said that Melirose had used phone chargers to hit her, which she explained were the cause of … multiple lacerations on her arm, legs, back, and face."

Joncky's stepdaughter said she was also allegedly choked to the point where she was "unable to breathe." Joncky pummeled her with kitchenware on previous occasions as well, according to the girl.

"[The victim] said that Melirose has used a kitchen knife and a pot to hit her on her head," the arrest report states. "Another form of punishment was to force an entire bottle of hot sauce into her mouth, as well as a mouthful of salt."

The abuse came to light after an elementary school counselor called the sheriff's office and told them the daughter had come in with "two black eyes, a large contusion on her forehead, dried blood coming from her ears and multiple scratches on her arms and neck," according to the arrest report.

The girl was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center and then transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment, per the sheriff's office. She was treated for fractured ribs, fractures in her arm and feet, and scalp hematomas.

Police say the girl told investigators that Joncky would "pour hot sauce on her injuries." Doctors reported that she had ligature marks "consistent with a phone cord," according to the arrest report.

After receiving her Miranda rights, Joncky was questioned about the alleged abuse and denied getting physical with her stepdaughter. "She stated that [the victim] had acne, which was the cause of her injuries," according to the arrest report. "When asked about the black eyes, she claimed that [the victim] had accidentally run into a wall."

Joncky appeared in court last Friday and was ordered held without bond.

"I've never read anything like this," the judge overseeing her case said, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG. "Based upon what's alleged in [the report], I've got serious concerns for the safety of the victim."

Joncky's next court date has not been set.