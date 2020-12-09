Man Accused of Decapitating Children Allegedly Imprisoned and Starved Two of His Other Kids for Days

There’s formal charges against a California man who allegedly decapitated two of his children. As part of those allegations, prosecutors say two of his younger sons were shown the bodies. Prosecutors also say the defendant made those children stay in their bedrooms for days without food.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 34, is charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office statement obtained by Law&Crime.

This is the personal trainer who was arrested on Friday for allegedly decapitating his 12-year-old son, and 13-year-old daughter. The victims were found at a home in Lancaster, California after firefighters got a call about a possible gas leak. Detectives said the bodies were discovered; the victims had what seemed to be lacerations and stab wounds.

At the time, they said a man, adult woman, and two living children were at the scene.

Prosecutors now identify the murder victims as Maurice T., 12, and Maliaka T., 13. The murders are said to have happened back on Nov. 29. According to the authorities, the defendant’s other sons, ages 8 and 9, were shown the bodies, and “were forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.”

If convicted, Taylor faced a possible maximum sentence of 57 years to life behind bars, prosecutors say.

The defendant remains at the jail in Lancaster, California in lieu of a $4.2 million bond. A court clerk tells Law&Crime he has not been assigned an attorney at this time. He was due in court yesterday, but did not make it. This hearing–his arraignment–was “continued” (postponed) to December 21.

[Screengrab via KCAL9]

