Killer ex, 83, murdered Texas woman in her own home over the weekend after she found someone else: Cops

A 78-year-old woman was murdered in her own home over the weekend by an 83-year-old man she used to be in a relationship with, according to Texas cops.

The Rowlett Police Department said that they received a call on Saturday night, June 3, about a “unconscious person” in a home on Seafield Lane before discovering 78-year-old Sharon Radebaugh shot to death. Cops did not get too specific, but they did say the slaying was not random and that Trinity, Texas resident Elliott Wilson, 83, committed an “act of violence” that “stemmed from a previous relationship.” Authorities claimed the suspect admitted to shooting Radebaugh amid an argument over her new relationship.

The suspect was not arrested until the next evening, Sunday, June 4, Rowlett Police said.

“[A]t approximately 5:30 p.m., after a thorough investigation and with the assistance of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers, the Rowlett Police Criminal Investigations Division took Elliott into custody,” authorities said.

Notably, Trinity is a three-hour drive away from Rowlett, which is contained within both Dallas County and Rockwell County. Cops said the murder case would be filed in Dallas County. In the meantime, Elliott Wilson was arraigned in Trinity County and held on $1,000,000 bond Sunday.

Sharon Radebaugh’s Facebook profile says that she was a retired nurse who studied at Marshall University in West Virginia.

“I am saddened by the loss of a friend, Sharon Radebaugh. I knew Sharon as a kind, outgoing and smart woman who was an engaged citizen and cared about our community. She was a friend to many. I can not fathom why anyone could do something like this to her. I am choosing not to post the suspects face and instead post a picture of Sharon,” said Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis. “My prayers go out to Sharon’s family for their tragic loss. Rowlett Police Department did a great job. They worked quickly to capture and arrest the suspect.”

Radebaugh’s friend Barbara posted photos with her and said that she was a “lovely, kind-hearted friend.”

“Words cannot express how much you’ll be missed,” she wrote. Numerous others commented on the post about Radebaugh’s violent death and expressed their shock at how anyone could have done this.

