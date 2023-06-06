Son of former Red Sox star allegedly killed his 8-year-old boy in murder-suicide; was ‘person of interest’ in disappearance of child’s mom

A 54-year-old man in Massachusetts whose father was once an All-Star first baseman for the Boston Red Sox is accused of killing his 8-year-old son inside the family home before taking his own life.

The alleged murder-suicide, which claimed the lives of George Scott III and young Dante Hazard, came just weeks after authorities executed a search warrant on the home in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Dante’s mother, Lisa Hazard, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

Scott was the son of Red Sox Hall of Famer George “Boomer” Scott, who died in 2013.

More from Law&Crime: Baseball Hall of Famer’s daughter allegedly abandoned newborn in woods, lied to authorities

According to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to a request for a well-being check on Scott’s home in New Bedford, around 50 miles south of Boston, at around 8:09 a.m. on Friday, June 2. The caller was a family member who had been unable to get in touch with Scott, despite repeated attempts.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they located the bodies of a deceased adult male and a deceased juvenile male. Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said that it appeared the two died in a murder-suicide, though an official determination will not be made until the completion of a pending autopsy.

“Scott appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life,” spokesperson Gregg Miliote wrote in the press release. “We are awaiting the medical examiner’s confirmation of these and other details.”

A list of missing persons maintained by the DA’s office says that Lisa Hazard, then 28, was last seen on March 3, 2019 leaving the Phillips Road home with Scott. She was supposed to be on her way to a drug rehabilitation center, but she was never seen or heard from again after that day, according to prosecutors. At the time of her disappearance, she was living in Fall River, Massachusetts. She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with a distinctive tattoo of the Aries zodiac symbol on her right wrist.

According to a report from the local Standard-Times newspaper, Scott first reported Dante’s mother as missing to the Fall River Police Department in April 2019. District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III reportedly told the paper that the investigation into Hazard’s whereabouts has been ongoing for years, and that investigators from his office searched Scott’s Phillips Road home on May 17 in connection with that case.

While the warrants in the missing person case have been sealed by court order, Scott was a person of interest in the case, Quinn reportedly said.

Scott’s father was a former three-time All-Star first baseman for the Boston Red Sox in the 1960s and 1970s. He played a total of nine seasons with the team before retiring in 1979 and was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006. He was 69 years old when he died.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]