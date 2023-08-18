A Florida “transient” out on bond while facing grand theft and gun charges showed up at a hotel armed and opened fire after finding a former lover with another woman, charging documents say.

Ruby Sky Ortiz, 23, was perp-walked by an Osceola County sheriff’s deputy following her Tuesday arrest on attempted murder charges connected to an Aug. 4 shooting at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee.

“On August 4, 2023, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at the Knights Inn, located at 4651 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida,” authorities said. “When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Florida man arrested in alleged murder-conspiracy to kill mother of his child in purported doorstep defecation ‘prank’ turned deadly

An affidavit in support of Ortiz’s arrest, which described her as “transient” (not having a fixed address), noted a “tourniquet was applied to the [victim’s] leg” at the scene and that she had to be “rushed into surgery.” The victim survived and said she wanted to press charges after she believed Ortiz was in the hallway of the hospital, authorities said.

“[The victim] appeared to have an extreme fear of Ruby and said she had to call 911 this morning because she thought she saw Ruby in the hallway of the hospital,” the affidavit said. “[The victim] desires prosecution against Ruby.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was at the Knights Inn visiting an ex-girlfriend before the shooting.

“When the victim walks out of her ex’s room, she was confronted by the defendant,” documents said. “Ruby and [the victim] previously engaged in a sexual encounter and upon seeing [the victim] exit [the other woman’s] room she became infuriated.”

That’s when the defendant allegedly pulled out a gun.

“Ruby then brandished a firearm and pointed it at [the victim], threatening her, stating ‘If I cannot have you, then no one can,'” the affidavit said.

The victim ran to a friend’s room on the second floor. A man identified only by the nickname “Jelly,” who authorities said was found to have an active felony warrant from July, grabbed a gun to protect the victim, documents said, listing his Osceola case number as 23CF2214. That man was taken into custody.

A search of that case number in the court database leads to a criminal matter against Anthony Lamar Lattimore, 42, for the alleged felony sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet from a place of worship.

A search of the jail database indicates that Lattimore is currently in the custody of the Osceola County Corrections Department and that he has been since Aug. 4, when the shooting took place.

Investigators, citing witness accounts, said that after Ortiz brandished the firearm, “[w]ords were exchanged and this resulted in Ruby becoming embarrassed.”

“Ruby left but she later returned while [the victim] was sitting on the stairs. Ruby shot [the victim] multiple times before walking off,” the affidavit said. “[The victim] said she has known Ruby for approximately two months, and she sees her on a daily basis. [The victim] stated she and Ruby were sexually involved one time in the past.”

A witness described as a female friend of the victim’s who suffered a medical emergency after seeing the shooting unfold told investigators that there was also an argument about money, the affidavit said.

The victim owed an “unknown amount of money to Ruby for an unknown reason,” the affidavit said. This witness also “desired for Ruby to be found and arrested.”

Ortiz was booked without bond into the Osceola County Department of Corrections, and it’s far from her first run-in with the law.

The defendant, who has been arrested numerous times in Osceola County since 2020 in battery, drug (cocaine and marijuana possession), and burglary cases (though the burglary was not prosecuted), was most recently out on bond in a Miami-Dade County case for carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft, according to an affidavit.

The defendant’s legal exposure has since escalated significantly. Authorities say she faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, three gun charges, and failure to appear for no valid driver’s license.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]