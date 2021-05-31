‘Extremist’ Suspect Under Arrest After Walmart Mass Shooting Plot Was Foiled in Texas: Sheriff

Federal and state law enforcement authorities in Texas arrested a man they say espoused “extremist ideologies” and was planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) on Sunday announced that 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins was taken into custody on a warrant a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury following a multi-agency investigation with the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

The sheriff’s office said that investigators “made contact and conversed” with Blevins, who allegedly confirmed his “affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies.” On May 27, the agencies intercepted a message from Blevins that indicated he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting.”

“In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Wal-Mart. Working with the FBI, KCSO Investigators confirmed Mr. Blevins’ capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him,” KCSO said in statement posted to Facebook.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Blevins’s home where they seized “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents.” One of those books was The Turner Diaries, an antisemitic screed known for inciting white supremacist violence. One of the flags appeared to have a sonnenrad (“Black Sun”) on it, a Nazi hate symbol. A Confederate Flag was also displayed in the picture posted by law enforcement.

Blevins was already on active felony probation, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Kerr County Jail where he still remains. His bond was set at $250,000.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public – if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community, and bring those responsible to prosecution.”

The sheriff’s office said that the FBI may still bring federal charges against Blevins.

