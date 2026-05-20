Beach wedding ceremony turns violent after officiant assaulted over cost, cops say

A Florida man assaulted a 69-year-old wedding officiant because he was upset over the cost of the beachside ceremony, according to authorities.

William Wells, 35, is charged with battery of a person 65 years old or older. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the officiant and his employee were packing their belongings around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after completing a wedding ceremony at Toronita Park in Port Orange when Wells approached them.

Wells asked them about the price and became angry, suggesting "the wedding should have been $500," cops wrote. The defendant called the victim "rude" and started calling him names. Per cops, the victim pulled out his cellphone and began calling 911, but Wells started swatting at the officiant.

One of the swats hit the victim in his stomach, knocking the wind out of him, the affidavit stated. Wells then allegedly threatened to "call his boys," who would arrive before cops and were "going to get him."

After yelling and cursing at the victim some more, Wells drove away in a blue Kia. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

Post-Miranda, Wells admitted to arguing with the officiant, but denied assaulting him, according to the complaint. Wells told deputies he became upset because the victim was recording him and his car. At one point, deputies had to tell Wells to "calm down as he was getting excited in an aggravated state," deputies wrote.

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The affidavit did not specify how Wells was associated with the wedding.

Cops noted that the defendant had been arrested and convicted multiple times for other assaults. He also was arrested for fleeing and eluding, along with drug-related charges, according to cops.

Wells was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he has since posted a $5,000 bond. He has a court date set for June 16.