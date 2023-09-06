After a Chicago pastor was beaten to death in a home invasion and “senseless robbery” over the weekend, the man since charged as a suspect in her murder was allegedly found with her purse.

Marvin Wells, 59, is accused of murdering 53-year-old Marisol Berrios early Saturday morning after breaking into the victim’s West Garfield Park residence. After the slaying, Wells was found in a crashed stolen car with Berrios’ purse, the Chicago Police Department said.

Tragically, Berrios, a church pantry volunteer, was allegedly murdered by a man she fed and tried to help, at least one friend said.

“When I saw his face, my heart was broken because this is someone she fed and even given money too. Marisol would say, ‘honey, I know they are addicts, they just need a chance, and they just need something to do,'” friend Leatisha Bailey told local Fox affiliate WFLD.

Adding to the tragedy, Berrios’ youngest sister was the one who found her loved one dead, local ABC affiliate WLS reported. Another sister, Patricia Berrios, referred to the suspect as “trash” in that report.

“We need her here. We needed her by us,” Patricia reportedly said. “She’s no longer here anymore because of that trash.”

Chicago Police Department arrest records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Wells has been booked numerous times since 2015.

Those cases involved criminal trespass, drug possession, and theft, the records say, but it’s not immediately clear how they were disposed.

Records show that Wells’ latest arrest took place at 5:31 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, robbery, receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, and drug possession.

A GoFundMe campaign started in “loving memory” of Berrios said that funds are meant to “provide a proper farewell for this incredible woman,” described as a “daughter, sister, aunt, godmother and pastora.”

Berrios was “tragically taken from us during a senseless robbery,” the post said. “Marisol was not just a beloved family member but also a dedicated pastor who spent her life spreading love, hope, and compassion. She touched countless lives through her faith, inspiring sermons, and unwavering commitment to helping those in need. Her strong, soulful spirit resonated with everyone she met.”

The beloved pastor’s visitation services have been scheduled for Sunday.

