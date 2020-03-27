The Reported Details of Gannon Stauch’s Murder Are Appalling

We’re finally learning what investigators believe might have happened to 11-year-old #GannonStauch. The details are difficult to hear. A source tells @KKTV11News the boy was shot, stabbed, and put in a suitcase before his body was thrown under a Florida bridge. pic.twitter.com/9IECUxxTSo — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) March 24, 2020

How did an 11-year-old Colorado boy go missing and end up being found dead in Pace, Florida? Deputies in El Paso County, Colorado blame Gannon Stauch’s stepmother Letecia Stauch, but the details behind her alleged actions remain officially unclear.

But while authorities remain mum, 11 News has reportedly revealed core details in the investigation of Gannon’s death. The child was shot and stabbed, according to a source. His body was put in a suitcase, and thrown under a bridge. As previously reported, construction workers found him. Authorities have suggested that he was killed in Colorado.

Remains were found last week and were “tentatively identified” as Gannon’s.

Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch: https://t.co/VtRK8gM3CJ. There is a gag order in effect for this case so we cannot go into any details. #GannonStauch pic.twitter.com/2dcD1mdV6k — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 20, 2020

Investigators have said they can’t discuss the case because of a gag order. Letecia Stauch was charged in the child’s death before Gannon Stauch was found. She allegedly reported the boy missing on January 27. The defendant went on to emphatically deny wrongdoing amid the disappearance.

“The community needs to have faith and continue to work together, and not make these false accusations,” she said. “Like the things that have been said, that I disappeared from the community, [that] I haven’t been there to help. But there’s lots of reasons behind that.”

Earlier in March, the suspect was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of first-degree murder.

