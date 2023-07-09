Wild video footage shows the moments a handcuffed suspect stole a Colorado State Trooper cruiser, crashed into a semi-truck during a high-speed chase, and ultimately died after the patrol car burst into flames.

The horrific chain of events unfolded in Otero County on June 20 after 31-year-old Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III caused multiple crashes and purposefully smashed into other vehicles.

Dashcam video shows officers chasing Sanchez before finally forcing his vehicle to stop.

Officers approach his vehicle and place Sanchez in handcuffs.

While his car was being searched, police found a loaded weapon in his vehicle.

Sanchez was taken into custody and put in the backseat of the squad car where he began crying.

‘Oh f*ck! He just stole the patrol car!’

Video from inside the patrol car shows Sanchez maneuvering his body and moving his handcuffs from behind his back to in front of his body.

It was then Sanchez wiggled his way into the driver’s seat of the squad car and took off from the police again.

Frantic officers are heard over the radio: “Oh f*ck! He just stole the patrol car!”

Dashcam video shows Sanchez taking off, running a red light, and hitting speeds of 123 mph as he fled during the police pursuit.

Officers quickly note there is a police-issued rifle in the stolen patrol car.

Troopers deployed spike strips during the pursuit.

Sanchez avoided the first two sets of spike sticks but could not avoid the third which caused him to slam into a semi-truck parked alongside the road.

The patrol car then burst into flames. Sanchez was removed from the police cruiser and was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

For more breaking news stories and updates to this story, check out Law&Crime.com for the latest.

