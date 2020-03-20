Human Remains in Florida ‘Tentatively Identified’ as 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch: Deputies

Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch: https://t.co/VtRK8gM3CJ. There is a gag order in effect for this case so we cannot go into any details. #GannonStauch pic.twitter.com/2dcD1mdV6k — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 20, 2020

According to deputies in El Paso County, Colorado, the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has come to a tragic but expected end. They said their counterparts across the country in Santa Rosa County contacted them on Wednesday about a deceased juvenile in Pace, which is near the westernmost tip of Florida. A medical examiner performed an autopsy, and the body has been “tentatively identified” as the missing boy.

Investigators say they can’t talk about this much because of a gag order. Gannon’s stepmother Letecia Stauch was charged in Gannon’s murder before authorities found a body. It’s clear, however, that investigators are using this development to press even harder on their case against the defendant. From authorities:

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email [email protected]

Records viewed by Law&Crime show that Letecia Stauch is scheduled for a status conference to take place April 14 in El Paso County, Colorado.

“This case did extend for a long period of time and it generated a lot of evidence,” @4thJudicialDA The next step is the status conference on April 14. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 11, 2020

The alleged murder has a national scope. The defendant allegedly reported Gannon’s disappearance on January 27; in an interview with WBAY, she emphatically denied wrongdoing. This situation escalated with Letecia Stauch’s arrest in South Carolina.

