Missing 11-Year-Old Colorado Boy’s Stepmom Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

The stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, a Colorado boy last seen on Jan. 27, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Letecia “Tecia” Stauch was reportedly arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

El Paso County, Colorado authorities announced that they would be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. MST on a “major development” in the case of the missing boy.

Letecia Stauch told investigators she last saw Gannon at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. She told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Gannon said he was going to a friend’s house. No one has seen him since. However, on that same day, a neighbor captured surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch. Investigators with EPCSO haven’t commented on the video except to say it’s part of their investigation.

When Gannon first went missing he was considered a runaway, but that has changed. Authorities have said that the boy relied on medication and that they considered him to be at risk.

