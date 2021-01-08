For good reason, the insurrection in Washington D.C. has everyone’s attention, but something similar happened last month in Oregon. What was described as a far-right protest was eventually declared an unlawful assembly, as some people tried to get in the state’s Capitol building. It turns out that a Republican lawmaker was caught on surveillance footage opening a door during the events of December 21, 2020, after which people made their way inside the otherwise closed building.

In video, that is supposed to be Rep. Mike Nearman (R-District 23) in a suit, approaching a glass door, opening it, and waking past a hat-wearing man who immediately rushed in.

JUST IN: surveillance video at the Oregon Capitol shows @Oregon_GOP Rep. Mike Nearman opening the door for right wing demonstrators on December 21st. Nearman is under @ORStatePolice investigation. https://t.co/rw4kgPasvS pic.twitter.com/d5f9fXwqI5 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 8, 2021

Here’s the exterior view you can see @Oregon_GOP Rep. @RepNearman of Independence open the door for rioters to get inside the Salem Capitol building. He walks down the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/m06MUrYVAU — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 8, 2021

The hat-wearing man and an individual in a hoodie started waving others in. Cue a shoving match with law enforcement, who arrived at the scene and pushed the men back.

The standoff at the door between @ORStatePolice and rioters lasts for several minutes. Remember Rep. Mike Nearman who opened the door is the one who suggested moving the Federal Courthouse to Dallas, Oregon because of left wing rioting in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/1iwJ0UbttB — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 8, 2021

Last month’s clashes happened amid a closed legislative assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic. It resulted in criminal cases for men involved in incidents including allegedly using bear mace on officers. For example, Jeremy Roberts, 40, turned himself in on Dec. 27 after allegedly attacking journalists and trying to break into the building, police said.

Another attempted entry into the Oregon State Capitol. For reference this happened right before I was assaulted for. pic.twitter.com/72jUyW4AGn — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

Now Nearman is accused of enabling the demonstrators and is under investigation by Oregon State Police, according to KOIN. He did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. House Speaker Tina Kotek (D – District 44) said that legislative leaders were thinking about how to sanction lawmakers who helped rioters break into the building, according to The Oregonian.

[Screengrab via KOIN]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]