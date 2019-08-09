Judge’s Ruling Stymies Defense Strategy in Jennifer Dulos Disappearance

The defense for Fotis Dulos, 52, is arguing that estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, 50, might’ve caused her own disappearance in order to spite him, but a new ruling is making it harder for the defense to gather evidence to back up that claim. A judge declared Friday that the defense cannot obtain Jennifer Dulos’s medical records, according to The Stamford Advocate. The ruling on a prosecution request for a gag order and a defense demand to dismiss charges are pending.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, went missing on May 24, police said. Suspicion landed on her estranged husband. They were in the middle of a contentious divorce. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were charged with attempting to cover up that the missing woman was a victim of a violent crime.

Divorce records reportedly show that Jennifer Dulos claimed that her husband tried to move Troconis, his mistress, into their Farmington, Conn. home. She alleged that her husband told her that he had “sickening revenge fantasies” about people who’d wronged him. She voiced concern that he would retaliate against her for filing for divorce.

Mrs. Dulos had moved out and was living in New Canaan, Conn., at the time of her disappearance. Her five children are currently with their grandmother in New York City.

Fotis Dulos attempted to convey a different picture about himself in a July interview with WNBC-TV in New York City.

“Been a very tough time for the whole family,” he said. “We’re all worried about Jennifer. I’m worried very much about the kids and what they’re going through.”

Police continue to blame him and Troconis for misbehavior amid Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance.

