Heartless Murderer Chris Watts Is Keeping in Touch with Women Who Think He’s ‘Handsome’ and Feel Sorry for Him: Report

Days after it was reported that heartless murderer Chris Watts, 35, was “triggered” by the reality that there is a new show about the depths of his mendacity and depravity, there’s a new low to discuss.

Watts, who will be imprisoned until the day he dies, has reportedly been communicating with women who feel sorry for him and think he’s handsome. People magazine reported on Tuesday that it can confirm Watts spends much of his time behind bars “corresponding with multiple women.” Citing a unnamed source, People said that Watts got “a lot of letters at first,” many of them from “women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him.”

“He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having penpals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact,” the person said. “They have compassion on him, despite what he did.”

They have compassion for a man who killed his pregnant wife Shanann Watts, their unborn son Nico, and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3 in Aug. 2018.

Watts strangled Shanann and buried her body in a shallow grave on a property owned by his employer, then he murdered his daughters one by one and shoved their bodies into oil tanks. He strangled Celeste first. According to Watts’s full confession, which he agreed to make in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off of the table, Bella’s last words were “Daddy, no!”

But before confessing to his crimes, Chris Watts tried to pin the murders of Bella and Celeste on Shanann—after he failed a polygraph test. He said that Shanann smothered the girls after she learned of his affair with co-worker Nichol Kessinger. He told his own father that he killed Shanann in a rage because she killed Bella and Celeste. This was a lie.

After his family went missing, Chris Watts even looked into a news camera and begged the public for help in finding his wife and kids.

“Shanann, Bella, Celeste … if you’re out there, just come back,” he said, knowing that he had already murdered them. “If somebody has her, please bring her. … This house is not complete without anybody here. Please bring them back.”

Chris Watts lied to Kessinger as well. He told her that he was a father, but also said he and Shanann were in the process of separating.

“He’s a liar,” Kessinger said. “He lied about everything.” Watts told Kessinger in July 2018 that the divorce was final, and that he needed her assistance finding an apartment for him and his kids.

“He made me believe that he was doing all of the things that a rational man and good father would do,” she said. At no point, however, did Kessinger meet Watts’s family or friends.

Much of this was covered in Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door, a harrowing look back at Shanann’s private texts and public posts on social media in the years, months, and weeks before her husband killed her and her children.

People’s source said that Chris Watts has received “more than 10” letters since the show was released. And while “[s]ome of the letters are angry,” others are from people who are praying for Watts. But there are also letters from women who are romantically interested in a man who murdered his whole family.

“But then he gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do,” the person said.

