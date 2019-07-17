Deputies: Florida Man Held Wife’s Lover at Gunpoint, Severed His Penis and Ran Away with It

A 49-year-old Florida man who reportedly caught a neighboring man having sex with his wife in May didn’t forget it and cut that man’s penis off with scissors on Sunday, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Bonilla faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, use of a firearm, cruelty toward a child, and burglary. The cruelty toward a child charge stems from there being two children present in the victim’s home at the time.

Bonilla is accused of: breaking into the other man’s home; holding him at gunpoint; threatening to kill him if he resisted; tying him down; cutting off his penis; and running away with it. He is said to have fled across the street with the severed genitals to his own home. Bonilla was arrested hours later. It was the victim who told deputies Bonilla cut off his penis and ran across the street.

The brutal alleged assault occurred near Gainesville.

It’s not immediately clear if medical professionals were able to reattach the man’s penis at the hospital, where he was taken for treatment.

Bonilla’s bond has been set at a whopping $1,250,000. It’s not clear it this time if he has an attorney of record.

[Image via Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office]