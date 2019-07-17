Footage Unearthed of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Partying Together (WATCH)

NBC News released a video early Wednesday showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein having a fun time together at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. An NBC crew was filming a party thrown by Donald Trump in an attempt to capture his “bachelor lifestyle” and shows him dancing with several NFL cheerleaders.

The video then cuts to Trump welcoming Epstein and two other guests into his home before quick-cutting back to the party. Following this, the video shows Trump off to the side, taking a break from dancing and chatting with Epstein and an unknown man. Trump appeared to be bragging to both men about how attractive the women on the dance floor are. He then whispered something in Epstein’s ear and managed to get a laugh. Epstein even doubled over in laughter.

In the background appears to be Epstein’s friend, former partner, and alleged madam — the British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The president distanced himself from Epstein last week, saying that the two had a falling out and haven’t spoken for 15 years.

“I wasn’t a fan,” Trump said. But, according to Trump, he was a fan.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said of Epstein in a 2002 interview. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Epstein now faces child sex-trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York.

