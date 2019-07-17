Murder Victim Dominique Foster Knew Her Father Might Kill Her One Day, Says Her Husband

A mother of six allegedly murdered by her father apparently believed that this man might one day kill her.

“Dominique knew if she left this world, it would be by her dad,” said Dominique Foster‘s husband Willie Foster in a Baltimore Sun report.

The victim was found dismembered, wrapped up and placed inside a shopping cart near an apartment complex dumpster on May 12, said the Baltimore Police Department. Her father, Lawrence Banks, was recently charged with killing her. Violence marked their relationship from the beginning of her life.

Banks was convicted in 1976 for throwing a 7-month-old baby through a glass door after an argument with his then-wife. That child was Dominique Foster.

Banks continued to be a blight on his family through the decades, as indicated in court records. He fatally shot his 17-year-old son Lawrence Banks Jr. in 1991 because the teen claimed that his father was physically abusive, police said. The defendant pleaded no contest in this killing, and guilty in the murder of a friend. He served a 20-year prison sentence. At the time, Dominique Foster also claimed that he had beaten, and raped her.

Even so, she seemed to have reconnected with him. Willie Foster said this started in recent months. Foster said he had been married to his wife for 19 years, most of it in North Carolina. Dominique Foster moved to Baltimore to stay with her sister, he said.

Banks is scheduled for an arraignment to take place August 12. He has no attorney of record.

