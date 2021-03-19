18-Year-Old Traveled from Texas to New Hampshire and Kidnapped Two Girls: Connecticut Police

An 18-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas is accused of traveling all the way to New Hampshire to meet 12- and 17-year-old girls he would then kidnap.

Connecticut State Police said in a press release that Connecticut troopers, responding to an Amber Alert, assisted in the investigation and ultimately took Cameron J. Snody into custody on Friday morning after executing a controlled traffic stop.

It is alleged that Snody traveled to New Hampshire and, when there, stole a 2006 Saturn Ion. Authorities did not explain how or if the minors knew the suspect. His method of travel to New Hampshire was not specified either. After arriving in The Granite State, Snody allegedly kidnapped the girls and left the state.

Connecticut state police said that they became aware on Friday morning that Snody was on I-91 traveling north. Police spotted the Saturn Ion around 10:14 a.m., then were able to bring it to a stop by conducting a “traffic stop in a manner which prevented the accused from escaping.”

Snody was arrested and the girls were rescued. Authorities said the minors were taken to a hospital for “evaluation.” The arrest was made near Hartford.

The suspect currently faces charges in Connecticut for larceny (likely stemming from the alleged theft of the Saturn Ion) and fugitive from justice.

Authorities expect Snody will be extradited to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges. At this time, the suspect is being held on $500,000 bond.

Law&Crime reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Safety for more information.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Connecticut State Police]

