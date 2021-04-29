Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin’s New Law&Crime Podcast ‘Coptales’ Features Police Officer Discussing the Time He Was Nearly Killed in the Line of Duty

Listen to the full episode here:

Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sits down with Officer Quincy Smith over a glass of Crown Apple whiskey in the new podcast “Coptales,” presented by Whiskey Raiders. It is the latest podcast from Law&Crime. In it, Sticks will speak to law enforcement officers and hear their stories with a cocktail in hand.

In the first episode, Officer Smith recounts a harrowing near-fatal shooting incident, the injuries he sustained, and how he survived. Smith was shot after trying to talk to a suspect who ended up pulling a gun on him. The bullets hit his face and arm. Smith takes the audience through the body cam footage and what he was thinking in the moment.

Smith also talks about his path in policing including his time working on a college campus. Smith tells Larkin and Doss about the time he reported on the scene to students who were snorting “Coke.”

In the episode, Smith also talks about what got him into the job, his story, and why he keeps doing it. Listen to the interview now above.

You can also watch the episode here:

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]