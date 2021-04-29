Law&Crime Launches New Podcast with Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin

NEW YORK, NY – April 29, 2021 – Law&Crime, the leading live trial and true crime network, announces the launch of a new podcast with Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin. Larkin is an officer and the head of the gang unit of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police department. Today’s launch adds to a growing list of Law&Crime podcasts.

Larkin will lead listeners through interviews with law enforcement officers, first responders, informants and community leaders, in a casual and intimate setting.

In each episode, Larkin and fellow first responders will discuss stories from their time on the force and answer common questions people have about law enforcement. Larkin will also interview informants about their experiences, and have discussions with community leaders about the current state of policing in America.

In the first episode today of “Coptales…”, Larkin is joined by Estill Officer, Quincy Smith, who was shot in the active line of duty. The episode will also feature audio and video of Smith’s shooting.

“I am beyond excited to partner up with Law&Crime (owned by my good friend Dan Abrams) and my buddy and co-host ICU Nurse Howard Doss, for our new podcast. I hope listeners will feel like they were right there with the officers as we talk about some of the wildest, scariest and funniest cases and situations they have been involved in.”

Larkins podcast adds to Law&Crime’s growing lineup of podcasts, including the top-rated “Court Junkie,” “The Dan Abrams Show,” and “Objections.” Podcast listeners can download and listen to episodes of the Law Crime-produced “Coptales…” for free from a Desktop, iPhone, iPod Touch or Android device directly via LawandCrime.com and Apple Podcasts. The podcast will be available in video form on Law&Crime’s YouTube page.

Larkin also has a book coming out in June with Law&Crime Books called “Breaking Blue.”

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

About Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin

Sean “Sticks” Larkin has spent the last 24 years as a police officer on the streets in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During that time he’s worked in various assignments including patrol, narcotics, gangs and most recently the Crime Gun Unit. He was a co-host/analyst on the hit TV show Live PD and also hosted the gritty television show PD Cam. When not running around with the Jump Out Boys (his squad at work), he spends time hanging out with his 2 adult kiddos, collecting bourbon and trying to hit a little white ball into a hole hundreds of yards away.

