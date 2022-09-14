Skip to main content

Suspended MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Releases Video of Accuser as Lawyers Ask a Judge to Dismiss Her Counterclaims

Meghann CuniffSep 14th, 2022, 7:04 pm
 

A screenshot from a video suspended Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer released of the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

Lawyers for suspended Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer are asking a judge to dismiss counterclaims brought by a woman he said falsely accused him of sexual assault, saying her claims have already been found to be false.

They included with the filing a video from Hill’s cellphone that shows her in bed next to a sleeping Bauer. She appears to be smiling at one point and uninjured as she looks into the camera.

The video is not available through the public court file, but a law firm hired by Bauer, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in Los Angeles, posted it to their website. Bauer also re-tweeted a tweet that contained it Wednesday morning, writing, “This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain.”

Bauer’s lawyers say Hill “improperly withheld” the video when it could have helped exonerate Bauer during hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2021. They recently obtained it from Pasadena police after requesting “videos or recordings made by Lindsey Hill while she was at Trevor Bauer’s residence on April 21, 2021 and May 15-16, 2021, respectively,” according to a declaration from Blair G. Brown, a partner with Zuckerman Spaeder.

Hill’s lawyers include Bryan J. Freedman and Jesse A. Kaplan of Freedman + Taitelam, LLP, who had not yet responded to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon from Law & Crime.

The video and declaration were fled to support a 28-page dismissal motion brought by Bauer’s lawyers that argues Hill’s Aug. 9 counterclaims must be dismissed because it simply seeks to “relitigate issues she fully litigated and lost after a trial in which she was represented by some of the same lawyers who filed the instant Counterclaim.”

“Although Ms. Hill may not have liked the outcome of that proceeding, as the judge rejected her version of events, the judgment precludes re-litigation of those issues here,” according to the motion, which adds that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman also determined Hill’s petition for a restraining order was “materially misleading” and that both of her “rough sex” encounters with Bauer were consensual.

Bauer was a star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers when Hill obtained a temporary restraining order against him based on allegations that he sexually assaulted her, which led to the hearing in which Gould-Saltman declined to issue a more permanent restraining order. He was never charged with a crime, but Major League Baseball suspended him for two seasons without pay in April.

That same month, Bauer filed the current case against Hill and her lawyer Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, accusing both of defamation and Hill also of two counts of tortious interference with contract and prospective economic advantage. Hill’s counterclaims accuses him of sexual battery and battery.

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 21 before Senior U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in Santa Ana.

Read Bauer’s full dismissal motion below.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Meghann worked at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, and the Idaho Statesman in Boise, Idaho, before moving to California in 2013 to work at the Orange County Register. She spent four years as a litigation reporter for the Los Angeles Daily Journal and one year as a California-based editor and reporter for Law.com and associated publications such as The National Law Journal and New York Law Journal before joining Law & Crime News. Meghann has written for The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Bloomberg Law, ABA Journal, The Forward, Los Angeles Business Journal and the Laguna Beach Independent. Her Twitter coverage of federal court hearings in a lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles placed 1st in the Los Angeles Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards for Best Use of Social Media by an Independent Journalist in 2021. An article she freelanced for Los Angeles Times Community News about a debate among federal judges regarding the safety of jury trials during COVID also placed 1st in the Orange County Press Club Awards for Best Pandemic News Story in 2021.

You may also like: