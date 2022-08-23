 Jurors Get $75M Damages Request in Vanessa Bryant Trial
Jury Hears $75 Million Damages Request in Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over LA County’s Photos of Fatal Helicopter Crash

Meghann CuniffAug 23rd, 2022, 7:33 pm
 

Vanessa Bryant (center), leaves the Los Angeles federal courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, with singer Monica and her lead lawyer, Luis Li. (Photo: Meghann M. Cuniff/Law&Crime)

A lawyer told jurors that the egregious behavior of Los Angeles County officials and their “clumsy” coverup over photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant warrants a $2.5 million damages award to both Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester, with another $1 million for each year of future suffering.

Jerry Jackson, who represents Chester, made the recommendation during his closing argument Tuesday afternoon, saying he’s usually worried about asking jurors for too much. In this case, he said, nothing is too much given what county officials did with photos of human remains from the crash, and the lack of accountability seen in trial.

“You can’t stake it too high. You can’t spread it too wide,” Jackson said.

Jackson gave jurors a range for future suffering of $100,000 to $1 million, with Bryant’s life expectancy at 40 more years and Chester’s at 30. Jackson said if he were a juror, he’d go for $1 million, and he asked that any award be evenly split between the sheriff’s and fire departments. Together, that adds up to a $75 million damages request.

“They stole his dignity and his family’s privacy. They did it intentionally. They did it cruelly. They did it inhumanely. Then they laughed about it. Then they lied about,” Jackson said of Chester. He said jurors saw a “clumsy” coverup during trial, with public employees who “couldn’t keep their stories straight.”

“What a joke,” Jackson scoffed.

Jackson reminded jurors of what Chester said in testimony last week: Jackson received voicemail at his law office during trial from a woman who said she’d heard from someone online who claimed to have the photos available to view for a fee.

“As long as they’re alive, there will always be somebody claiming to have these photos,” Jackson said. “For the rest of their lives, this stuff will pop up.”

Jackson’s 25-minute argument followed an approximately 75-minute argument from Bryant’s lawyer Craig Lavoie, who began by telling jurors that “44 years ago today, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant was born.”

“Today is his birthday,” Lavoie told the jury of nine. “And it’s an honor to be standing here asking for justice and accountability” for him and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who was 13 when she died. Lavoie said he was also seeking justice for Chester and his wife, Sarah George Chester, and his daughter, Payton Chester, who also died in the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash.

The jury will begin deliberating Wednesday after LA County lawyer Mira Hashmall gives her closing argument.

This is a developing story.

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

