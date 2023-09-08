A British woman apparently living on Miami’s streets was hit with child abuse and resisting arrest charges after jumping naked into a body of water while holding her 3-year-old nephew on Thursday, as part of a failed attempt to dodge her arrest, authorities say.

The Miami Police Department initially responded to criminal mischief call at 8:30 a.m. about a woman bringing things inside a building and causing damage to floodlights along the Baywalk near Brickell Avenue, police spokesperson Captain Freddie Cruz said during a press conference on the incident.

When cops arrived on scene, Nataliia Marina, 27, who was reportedly with her sister and nephew, allegedly tried to get away from police by getting naked, leaping into the bay while holding her 3-year-old nephew, and swimming towards Brickell Key.

Marina, suspected of damaging up to 14 floodlights, allegedly jumped into the water in this manner to avoid arrest, but this had the opposite effect, as video of the incident and the “very serious charges” she faces now show, according to cops.

Capt. Cruz called it “disturbing” to see the video of the 3-year-old crying after his aunt with no clothes on “actually threw [her nephew] in the water with her.”

The suspect could be heard screaming as cops on a boat closed in.

“There’s nothing normal about this,” Cruz summarized.

When discussing the suspect’s alleged state of mind, however, Cruz said that cops evaluated Marina and reached the conclusion that she was going to face charges rather than being involuntarily detained for a mental health exam under the Baker Act.

“She was evaluated and I guess the determination was that she was in a normal state of mind, that she was okay to face charges and not be Baker Acted,” the police captain continued.

Marina’s nephew was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families but he may be returned to his parents, Cruz said.

“He is okay, so that’s where we have a great outcome,” Cruz said.

The captain emphasized that this easily could have been a case where two people drowned.

“We need people to get involved because, again, a couple more minutes in the water, and we could have had two fatals,” Cruz said, encouraging people who record incidents like this one to get involved by promptly calling the police.

“At the end of the day, we have to help each other out. I don’t know what would go through someone’s mind recording a child drowning and how they can live with themselves,” Cruz said.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Marina was booked Thursday at 5:06 p.m. on multiple charges, including; child abuse without causing great bodily harm, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence. Her bond adds up to $6,500.

