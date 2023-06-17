A scantily clad 36-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week after police say she went to a local Dollar General store wearing nothing but a towel wrapped loosely around her body and a can of Four Loko in her hand as she let a pair of juveniles take pictures and videos of her completely undressed.

Giselle Robinson was taken into custody on Monday and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, a second-degree felony, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer with the Mascotte Police Department responded to a call on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. regarding a woman who had allegedly exposed herself to two juveniles outside of the Dollar General in the 400 block of East Myers Boulevard.

The caller was an employee of the store who had allegedly spoken with the two juveniles about the woman.

An officer found the woman “wearing a towel wrapped around her body while holding a can of Four Lokos alcoholic beverage,” the affidavit states. The woman — later identified as Robinson — allegedly told the officer that “walking around in public with only a towel is normal to her.”

The officer noted that Robinson appeared visibly intoxicated as she said she chose her attire because she was “too lazy to put any clothing on,” the document states.

The Dollar General employee told the officer that a juvenile under 16 “had witnessed a woman naked in the parking lot and recorded it on his cellphone.”

After recording the alleged incident, the juvenile forwarded the footage to the employee.

The officer called the juvenile’s phone, and “his guardian” answered and agreed to return to the store and speak with the officer.

The officer wrote he then met with both juveniles, who told him they saw Robinson leaving the nearby Circle K, walk over to them, and ask them for a lighter. When they asked her why she wasn’t wearing any clothing, she allegedly repeated, “I was too lazy to put clothes on.”

“The juvenile then began to record the incident on his cell phone to which displayed the defendant exposing both her breast and genital area by dropping her towel to both juveniles,” the affidavit states.

Video surveillance footage of the encounter allegedly showed that as Robinson walked between the Circle K and the Dollar General, she repeatedly failed to cover her naked body. Per the affidavit, she was “unable to keep her towel on,” resulting in her “displaying her breasts in public then walking out of the store towards the Dollar General where the incident occurred.

The Dollar General store then “donated” a white T-shirt and basketball shorts to Robinson so she wouldn’t have to be processed wearing only the towel.

Robinson was booked into the Lake County Jail, where she is currently being held on $4,000 bond, jail records show.

