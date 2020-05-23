Trump Ramps Up Feud with Fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions: ‘You Should Drop Out…’

The rift between President Donald Trump and former Attorney General-turned-Senate candidate Jeff Sessions ramped up on Saturday evening. The president was clearly not buying Sessions’s explanation that the law required him to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia probe.

….price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator!

President Trump’s tweet was a response to Sessions’s assertion that the state of Alabama trusted him.

“Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you,” Sessions said on Saturday morning.

.@realDonaldTrump: Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

On Saturday, President Trump called for Sessions to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama and endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville as a future “GREAT Senator!”

On Friday, the president said Sessions should not be trusted. That night, Sessions defended recusing himself from overseeing the would-be Mueller probe as a legal requirement.

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

“It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do,” Sessions said.

Trump and Sessions have consistently butted heads in recent months. In March, the president said Sessions fell short of a majority in the primary because he allowed a witch hunt to occur.

