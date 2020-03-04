Trump Says Jeff Sessions’ Senate Race Runoff Is What Happens When You Allow a Witch Hunt

In an early Wednesday morning bashing of Jeff Sessions the likes of which has been seen many times before, President Donald Trump said his former Attorney General’s tight Senate race in Alabama is what happens when you don’t kill the “phony Russia Witch Hunt.”

“I will fight for Alabama every day, and we will win the Republican nomination on March 31,” Sessions said on Tuesday night.

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump tweeted, along with a story about Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville heading to a runoff.

Sessions was a U.S. senator for 20 years before he became Trump’s Attorney General, only to be unceremoniously kicked to the curb. Now he’s got to defeat other Republican candidates before he can try to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).

One does not need a long memory to remember that Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia probe and could never again regain the president’s favor.

“I don’t have an Attorney General. It’s very sad,” Trump said in the months before Sessions’s ouster. The president also expressed regret that Sessions ever became attorney general.

“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first Senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be Attorney General, and I didn’t see it,” he said.

After Sessions was canned, Trump wished him well.

[Image via Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images]