Heavy Metal Guitarist Seen Wearing Oath Keepers ‘Lifetime Member’ Hat on Jan. 6 Is First to Plead Guilty in Capitol Siege

A heavy metal guitarist seen wearing an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” cap on Jan. 6 became the first rioter to plead guilty to charges related to the U.S. Capitol siege, a fate entered before a federal judge on Friday.

Although the maximum penalty threatened decades of prison, the Iced Earth musician hopes for a sentence much lower than that by agreeing to “fully cooperate” with the government, according to details of his plea agreement that reportedly emerged during the hearing.

Originally hit with six charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol siege, Jon Schaffer told a judge he would plead guilty to a two-count criminal information: obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, referring to the bear spray that the guitarist admitted to carrying inside the building.

The FBI’s statement of facts against him show him wielding the spray, but authorities did not claim he used it.

“Schaffer was among the rioters who sprayed United States Capitol Police officers with ‘bear spray,’ a form of capsaicin pepper spray sold by many outdoors retailers, as part of their efforts to push the officers back inside the Capitol and breach the Capitol Building themselves,” an unnamed FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. “Schaffer was photographed and captured on surveillance video carrying ‘bear spray’ and engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol Building. Schaffer is seen holding a clear sunglasses in one photograph, and bear spray in other photographs.”

Other U.S. Capitol rioters, like George Tanios and Julian Khater, have been charged for using bear spray against police officers, including against Brian Sicknick, who died the day after Jan. 6th of still-unexplained causes.

Schaffer is quoted boasting to a reporter that he was ready for violence, and he was originally charged with physical violence inside a restricted building, though he did not plead guilty to that count.

“My name’s Jon Schaffer, I’m from Indiana,” he was quoted telling the press in the FBI’s affidavit. “A group of thugs and criminals hijacked this country a long time ago. And now they’re making their big move, and it’s not gonna happen. . . People need to wake up and snap out of the Matrix, because they’re going down. They made the move, they’re messing with the wrong people here, trust me on that. And we needed it to be open like this. Open fraud. Open theft. Because now we see you, and you’re going down, mark my word.”

Asked explicitly if he expected violence on Jan. 6th, Schaffer allegedly replied: “If somebody wants to bring violence, I think there’s a lot of us here that are ready for it.”

“We don’t want that, but if they bring it we’re going to respond to that, trust me,” Schaffer was quoted saying. “We’re not going to merge into some globalist, communist system, it will not happen. There will be a lot of bloodshed if it comes down to that, trust me. The American people will not go for that bullshit once they understand what’s actually happening. So that’s where we’re at. Nobody wants this, but they’re pushing us to a point where we have no choice.”

It was not the first time the heavy metal frontman took extreme positions in his public persona, describing the government as a “criminal enterprise in a 2017 interview touting his self-identification as an anarchist.

Photographs from the FBI’s affidavit show Schaffer wearing a baseball hat emblazoned with the words: “Oath Keeper Lifetime Member.” The Washington Post described Schaffer as a founding member of the group. The Indiana chapter of the Oath Keepers denied Schaffer was affiliated with them.

During his hastily assembled hearing for a guilty plea, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta brought the proceedings into a closed session after Schaffer expressed his intention to plead guilty to the charges. Once the line resumed, Judge Mehta detailed the terms of the cooperation agreement, and Schaffer confirmed that he understood the maximum penalties could add up to 20 years in prison. The actual sentence is expected to be much lower than that.

Satisfied that the pleas were knowing and voluntary, Judge Mehta formally entered them and released Schaffer to his home in Indiana without immediately setting a sentencing date, upon the prosecution’s request. Schaffer will have to report to the supervision of the Northern District of Indiana and seek permission for his travel as a musician.

As the debut cooperation agreement in the Capitol riot docket drew to a close, the judge wished the convicted rioter well.

“Mr. Schaffer, good luck,” Mehta said. “We will see you soon.”

“Thank you, your honor,” Schaffer replied, as the proceedings drew to a close.

(Screenshot from FBI affidavit)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]