Feds Arrest New York Man Seen Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Cowboy Hat During U.S. Capitol Breach

A man from Western New York State is charged with playing a role in the Jan. 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex.

According to documents on file in federal court, a tipster led authorities to John “Jack” Juran, 51, by leaving the following information with the FBI National Threat Operations Center: “A person I know who is on Facebook was there. Admits to being on the scaffolding. Not sure if this is trespassing or not. Do not believe he was involved in violence but anyone there [sic] especially on the scaffolding seems to be breaking the law. If not my apologizes.”

A warrant served upon Google turned up an email address believed to be associated with Juran. A mobile device communicated with that email address was captured 17 times “within the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 between the hours of 2:29 p.m. through 2:59 p.m.,” the court papers allege. Subsequent warrants for information surrounding the account led agents to a phone number connected to Juran. The phone number was linked to Buffalo, N.Y., and to that city’s Williamsville suburb.

Court records say Juran was not difficult to spot in Capitol surveillance video.

“As shown [in various attached photos], the individual believed to John “Jack” JURAN had a mustache and was wearing a white cowboy hat that read, ‘TRUMP 2020,'” the documents say. “The underside of the hat’s brim had stars and stripes. Further, the individual was wearing a gray shirt beneath a gray jacket.”

The tipster who initially contacted the FBI “positively identified the person” seen in six separate photos as Juran.

When the FBI checked Juran’s Facebook page, a post from Jan. 6 showed Juran wearing the aforementioned Trump 2020 cowboy hat along with the caption, “Look who I found in DC!!!”

A series of subsequent contained screen shots from surveillance video inside the Capitol allowed the FBI to track tracked Juran’s alleged movements.

Juran is charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The U.S. Department of Justice says he was arrested Wednesday.

[images via federal court documents]

