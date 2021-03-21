 Capitol Siege Suspect Looks Like Rick Moranis | Law & Crime

‘Evil Rick Moranis’: Man Wanted in Capitol Siege Looks Like Ghostbusters Actor

Alberto LuperonMar 21st, 2021, 1:42 pm

Breaking news, everybody: A man wanted in the D.C. Capitol siege totally looks like Ghostbusters actor Rick Moranis.

Law&Crime expected to see a lot of different things when the comedian trended under politics on Sunday.

We did not expect this.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation published pictures of an unidentified man, saying this was one of the suspects in January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol Building. Images featured the individual wearing a black helmet, and more importantly, rocking an awesome pair of glasses. Twitter users immediately reached a consensus: This dude looks like Moranis.

Cue everyone having way too much fun.

Naturally, the black helmet reminded some of Moranis’s role in the 1987 classic Spaceballs.

On second thought, is everyone missing the real story?

Think of this “Moranis” stuff as dark comedy. The D.C. Capitol siege was easily one of the more disturbing, surreal things to happen all year.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 after he continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, and it was being stolen from him. Five people died amid the chaos: four Trump supporters, and one Capitol police officer. Three died by suicide mere days after the incident: another Capitol officer, a D.C. Metro officer, and a siege defendant. Federal authorities continue to track down and charge suspects, many of whom outright admitted to participating, or were allegedly implicated by acquaintances, loved ones, and other tipsters. Meanwhile, certain Republican lawmakers and activists continue pushing for voting restrictions, fueled by the ex-POTUS’s lies.

[Image via FBI]

