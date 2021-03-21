‘Evil Rick Moranis’: Man Wanted in Capitol Siege Looks Like Ghostbusters Actor

You can help the #FBI identify individuals involved in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you recognize this person. Reference photo 268 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/Wy3onEZu8p — FBI (@FBI) March 21, 2021

Breaking news, everybody: A man wanted in the D.C. Capitol siege totally looks like Ghostbusters actor Rick Moranis.

Law&Crime expected to see a lot of different things when the comedian trended under politics on Sunday.

We did not expect this.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation published pictures of an unidentified man, saying this was one of the suspects in January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol Building. Images featured the individual wearing a black helmet, and more importantly, rocking an awesome pair of glasses. Twitter users immediately reached a consensus: This dude looks like Moranis.

Cue everyone having way too much fun.

This guy looks like an evil Rick Moranis. Let’s help find him. https://t.co/AnE2f1RLHu — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) March 21, 2021

How is this a real guy and not Rick Moranis taking the piss https://t.co/BbiMqdkAPw — Jessica Shortall🧂🥴 (@jessicashortall) March 21, 2021

Damn. Rick Moranis always seemed like such a good guy https://t.co/BB0K4bDM7E — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) March 21, 2021

Honey, I shrunk the insurrection! (Also…seriously…find this asshole) https://t.co/qcAQjGpdCD — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 21, 2021

Naturally, the black helmet reminded some of Moranis’s role in the 1987 classic Spaceballs.

omg it’s Dark Helmet https://t.co/PSVqlXex5B — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 21, 2021

On second thought, is everyone missing the real story?

Everyone is talking about how this looks like Rick Moranis. Nobody is talking about the fact he’s wearing a spray painted batting helmet. https://t.co/HbXjsHnj01 — Daddy’s Sleeping (@DaddysSleeping) March 21, 2021

Think of this “Moranis” stuff as dark comedy. The D.C. Capitol siege was easily one of the more disturbing, surreal things to happen all year.

You’re an extremism expert on a Sunday morning, wanting to get far away from extremism for a few precious hours, so you log on to Twitter and innocently click on the “Rick Moranis” trending topic only to find… https://t.co/tzOKGSkuWi — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) March 21, 2021

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 after he continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, and it was being stolen from him. Five people died amid the chaos: four Trump supporters, and one Capitol police officer. Three died by suicide mere days after the incident: another Capitol officer, a D.C. Metro officer, and a siege defendant. Federal authorities continue to track down and charge suspects, many of whom outright admitted to participating, or were allegedly implicated by acquaintances, loved ones, and other tipsters. Meanwhile, certain Republican lawmakers and activists continue pushing for voting restrictions, fueled by the ex-POTUS’s lies.

[Image via FBI]

