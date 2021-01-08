 Richard Barnett Arrested for Capitol Raid | Law & Crime
White Nationalist Who Kicked His Feet Up in Pelosi’s Office Has Been Charged for Storming Capitol Building

Alberto LuperonJan 8th, 2021, 2:11 pm

A white nationalist who admittedly sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and took an envelope amid the raid of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday has been arrested.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 60, was there on Wednesday. That’s not being disputed. Here he is saying he was in the office, saying he took an envelope that he had incidentally bled on, and he left her a note stating, “Bigo was here, you bitch.”

The anti-Pelosi combativeness is not surprising. The speaker was long a PR target of President Donald Trump, who incessantly lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Trump supporters like Barnett rushed the Capitol Building as Congress was certifying the electoral college votes that favored President-elect Joe Biden.

Barnett is a white nationalist.

“I am white. There is no denying that,” he wrote in a pseudonymous Facebook post four days before the Capitol Building incident, according to The Washington Post. “I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist.”

[Screengrab via Matthew Rosenberg/Twitter]

