A Capitol rioter wearing a blue and white baseball cap which appears to say “CNN” and “Fake News” under the network’s name jabbed police officers with a PVC pole and tossed it at them, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office arrested the 66-year-old rioter, Duke Edward Wilson of Nampa, Idaho, three days after the man was charged under seal in the District of D.C.

An FBI affidavit shows Wilson wielding the long, white, cylindrical pipe during a melee with officers in the lower west terrace tunnel area of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as captured on footage from three YouTube videos, two law enforcement bodycams, and surveillance cameras on the property.

“Based on video review, the individual later identified as Wilson entered the lower west terrace tunnel area of the U.S. Capitol building shortly before 3 p.m. while rioters were pushing against law enforcement officers in an attempt to gain entry into the building,” the affidavit narrates. “Rioters appeared to spray liquid irritants toward the officers as they pushed on the officers’ shields. Wilson made his way to the front line of the officers. As officers tried to close a set of double doors, Wilson grabbed and tried to pull the door open. Wilson then raised what appeared to be a tablet device in order to deflect the spray of an irritant. Wilson was sprayed with the irritant by officers.”

That is when authorities allege that Wilson picked up a several-foot-long PVC pipe and jabbed the officers with it.

“Wilson then raised the object above his head and tossed it at the officers,” the affidavit states. “Wilson lingered in the tunnel.”

Prosecutors say that another rioter barked “Send the shield back, send the shield back” and “Take the God damn shield” before surveillance footage shows Wilson appearing to push on an officer’s shield.

“In the skirmish, Wilson pushed two officers to the ground,” the FBI says. “Wilson then pushed on an officer’s shield as the rioters kept pushing against the officers. Wilson was observed in the tunnel for approximately 14 minutes. Wilson was also observed in the crowd outside of the tunnel raising a flashlight and it appeared that this occurred after his altercation with the officers.”

Three unidentified officers corroborated the alleged assaults. The first, who reported holding his shield low because rioters kept kicking him in the legs and groin, claims that Wilson punched him, pushed on his head, pushed on his shield and hit him with a pole in the shoulder.

The second officer told authorities that he was “pushed down to the ground by the individual later identified as Wilson.”

The last officer reported having a spotty memory of what he described as a “chaotic day.” Though he originally did not remember being pushed to the ground, he did recall falling backwards after watching himself on tape.

Prosecutors say that Wilson was identified by a neighbor.

“The neighbor was asked if he knew Wilson was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and he advised that he knew Wilson was there, and that Wilson was heading to Washington, DC to attend the Rally at the Capitol,” the affidavit states. “The neighbor advised that Wilson returned very late in the evening on January 7, 2021.”

Wilson has been charged with entering restricted grounds, assaulting officers, demonstrating in a Capitol building, obstructing an official proceeding and obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Read the FBI’s affidavit below:

