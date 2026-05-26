A man was walking home after a long workday when he noticed a group of people following him before they beat and robbed him, according to video footage and Pennsylvania law enforcement.

The attack left German Corona, 46, with a broken nose and three staples in his head, he told Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Law&Crime that no one has yet been arrested.

On Friday at about 10:40 p.m., Corona was leaving work at 1000 Oregon Avenue and walking north on 10th Street in Philadelphia. He said he had finished a 13-hour workday between two jobs, and he had walked on this road every night for about 10 years.

As Corona crossed Shunk Street in the southern part of the city, four "juvenile males" followed him, police said. Video obtained by the local outlet shows the minors converging on the man from different directions, with one of them pointing before they attack.

"They don't say anything," Corona noted, adding that he believed he was hit with an object on the back of his head. "They knocked me out for like one minute. When I woke up, I saw a lot of blood on the floor."

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He came to and realized they were still hitting him and demanding money. According to Corona, he gave them his wallet with hundreds of dollars in it. Nearby residents apparently started to make noise, and the minors ran away.

"The suspects followed the victim and brutally attacked him … beating him until he lost consciousness," police added. "The suspects demanded money, fleeing the scene with the victim's wallet and approximately $200 in cash."

Two of them ran north and a third ran south, officers added. Corona was brought to an area hospital, where he was treated.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the attack to contact its South Detective Division at (215) 686-3013 or [email protected].

Corona said the attack has left him scared.

"I walk on the street for like 10 years every night. Every night. Sometimes I come out from work at like 12 o'clock. Never worried, nothing. It's always nice and quiet," he told WPVI. "I don't want it to happen again to anybody else."