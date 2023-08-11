Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith will meet at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse on Friday to negotiate terms of a protective order sought by federal prosecutors that they hope, if enforced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, will prevent Trump and his team from publicly sharing sensitive or private evidence ahead of the high-profile criminal trial.

Trump has waived his appearance on Friday.

The former president was indicted on Aug. 1 on four felony counts related to Jan. 6 including three charges of conspiracy; 1) to defraud the U.S.; 2) to obstruct an official proceeding; and 3) to “injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any state, territory, commonwealth, possession, or district in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

The fourth count was for obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. In total, Trump is facing three criminal indictments in three venues and more than 70 felony counts overall and could face yet another indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as soon as next week.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces, including those in Washington where it is alleged he engaged in various criminal conspiracies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Now, after a weeklong tug-of-war over the terms of a burgeoning protective order sought by prosecutors to protect evidence in the case before it goes to trial, his defense attorneys have shown no signs of backing down. John Lauro and Todd Blanche contend the former president is entitled to share information about his case — what prosecutors recently described as a “boundless” series of demands — under his First Amendment right.

But that right, the government argues, does not extend to public disclosure of private information such as grand jury materials which Trump would receive as part of his trial preparation. At least on that singular point, attorneys have suggested there could be a tentative agreement, but considerable apprehension has remained on behalf of the prosecution.

Protective orders, or rules for the road on evidence sharing, can be typical to criminal cases, but the urgency in this matter by the government has spawned from Trump’s well-known and ubiquitous use of social media, rallies and other means of public spectacle to air his grievances.

Chutkan, prosecutors Thomas Windom and Molly Gaston argued in a flurry of motions this week, should see that Trump and his team have indicated, both through the former president’s posts on social media and attorney Lauro’s appearances on ABC and a half dozen other media spots post-arraignment, that limits will be required to ensure the integrity of the case and the security of everything and everyone involved.

Lauro told ABC’s “This Week,” for example, that former Vice President Mike Pence would be “one of our best witnesses” and that once under his cross-examination, an acquittal for Trump wouldn’t be far behind.

Pence is a figure inextricably linked to the events of Jan. 6 in history and in Smith’s indictment of Trump, allegations contained key information about the vice president and his engagement with Trump at the time of the alleged conspiracy. The indictment noted how Pence took contemporaneous notes of their conversations and that, importantly for prosecutors, the former vice president recalled how Trump falsely proclaimed examples of election fraud were being found hand-over-fist at the U.S. Justice Department.

The pressure campaign foisted upon Pence by Trump, and allegedly orchestrated by Trump and many of his advisers and lawyers, is central to the charged conspiracy case in D.C. Multiple former senior-level Justice Department officials and Trump administration witnesses already told investigators on the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last summer that Trump knew this pressure was necessary to keep up his lies about the results of the 2020 election and a sprawling fake elector scheme.

Meanwhile, the special counsel has urged Judge Chutkan: Trump cannot be permitted to argue his case in the press or in the court of public opinion. The special counsel has also requested Chutkan set Jan. 2, 2024, for the first day of trial.

Trump has continued to lash out at his circumstances. One of the messages that launched the call for the protective order — and has since given way to other concerning remarks — was Trump’s post on Truth Social where he clamored: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” [Emphasis, grammar original].

Friday’s hearing starts at 10 a.m. ET.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]