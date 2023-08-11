A mom stabbed another parent with a pocketknife during pickup on the first day of fall classes at an elementary school in Las Vegas on Monday in what authorities called a “road rage” after she said the victim pushed her son, according to a police report obtained by Law&Crime.

Akira Mays, 30, was booked into custody on charges of battery with a deadly weapon after the Monday afternoon attack outside Steele Elementary School, officials said.

Details about the incident were outlined in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report obtained by Law&Crime through a public records request. The names of the victim and the suspect’s son were redacted.

Police got a 911 call for service about the stabbing on Monday afternoon.

The caller said a student’s parent was stabbed at Steele Elementary School at 6995 W. Eldorado Lane. The victim suffered a stab wound to the upper left abdomen and was taken to a trauma center for emergency treatment, the report said.

At the hospital, the victim told an officer he had been picking up his kids when he got into a road rage incident with Mays, who was driving a red 2020 Mercedes Benz SUV, authorities said in the arrest report.

The two began arguing outside their vehicles when a passenger in the Mercedes — Mays’ son — got out and began to argue as well.

The victim said the boy punched him in the side. He responded by pushing the boy to the ground, the report said. He was then allegedly attacked by Mays, soon realized he had been stabbed, and sought help from school staff before being taken to the hospital.

While officers were at the scene, school staff approached an officer, saying they had a witness on the phone. When the “witness” identified herself as Mays, the officer told her she needed to return to the school, the document said.

She agreed to return. While on the phone with the officer, Mays admitted to stabbing the man, the arrest report said.

Mays returned to the school and was taken into custody, the report said.

After being read her rights, Mays allegedly told a detective she had just picked up her child from school and was leaving the parking lot when she got into a road rage incident.

She was merging into a single lane in the parking lot when another vehicle wouldn’t let her in. The vehicle raced ahead, preventing her from merging. The vehicle’s driver then pulled out onto Eldorado and to the side of the street, the document said.

The man, described as white in his 40s and heavy set, got out of his car and gestured at her. She then pulled over next to him and got out of her vehicle. He then yelled at Mays. Mays’ son then got out of the car and told him not to talk to his mom like that, she told police, according to the document.

“Mays was mad that [redacted] punched her son, so she drew a pocketknife and stabbed [redacted] once in the stomach,” the arrest report said. “Mays described her stabbing as a single jab.”

She allegedly told investigators she did not want to deal with any police, so she didn’t call. A family member convinced her to call the school, the document says she told police.

Mays allegedly refused to say where the knife used in the stabbing was located.

Video footage showing the attack corroborated the story the victim and the suspect gave to police. But police also noted in the report that the video could not clarify a primary aggressor between names that police redacted.

“The video shows [redacted] push each other. Mays and [redacted] then appear to push each other (stabbing),” the report said. “Mays appears to drop something after the altercation, then picks it up.”

Mays is set to appear in court on Sept. 7. It was unclear Thursday if she has an attorney.

An email to the Clark County School District communications office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]