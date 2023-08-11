A Michigan man who said he had installed cameras in his home for security reasons called the cops after finding a 6-minute video of his now-ex-girlfriend sexually abusing his dog Max in his living room, authorities say.

The discovery of the footage, which apparently occurred when the man was “randomly reviewing his home’s security video,” has led to serious charges against 30-year-old Brittany Ann McClure. The offense, which court records say took place on July 1, was the subject of an Aug. 7 criminal complaint the ex-boyfriend filed with the Taylor Police Department.

Detective Philip Collop revealed at McClure’s Wednesday arraignment in the 23rd District Court that the video showed McClure “lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket,” Fox 2 reported.

“She opens the blanket and calls the dog over,” the detective reportedly said. “She is heard saying ‘good boy.'”

In the report, Lt. Frank Canning was also quoted describing “plain as day” sexual abuse, in which McClure allegedly “perform[ed] fellatio on their dog named Max” and attempted to get the dog to “reciprocate.” Canning suggested that the defendant had “an interest in fetish stuff that was seen on the internet.”

Shockingly, cops claim that McClure admitted to the crime when confronted about it, but the defendant allegedly said this was the only such incident.

Court records show multiple closed 23rd District Court past cases against McClure, spanning from 2016 to 2021, but those were civil infractions. There were several double parking cases, one for no proof of insurance, and another for impeding traffic. In short, the current case appears to be the most trouble she’s ever been in.

The felony sodomy of an animal charge she faces is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison:

Any person who shall commit the abominable and detestable crime against nature either with mankind or with any animal shall be guilty of a felony, punishable by imprisonment in the state prison not more than 15 years, or if such person was at the time of the said offense a sexually delinquent person, may be punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for an indeterminate term, the minimum of which shall be 1 day and the maximum of which shall be life.

The defendant is also charged with cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor, court records show.

McClure’s bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause conference is set for the morning of Aug. 21.

