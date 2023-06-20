Trump criminal case over alleged mishandling of classified documents is speeding toward a late summer jury trial

Former President Donald Trump’s reckoning over the alleged mishandling of national defense information is blazing toward a late summer trial.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set the date for Aug. 14, 2023, a little more than two months after Trump’s indictment.

The case’s rocket docket marks a follow-through on a promise made by Special Counsel Jack Smith on the day he unsealed Trump’s indictment that his office “will seek a speedy trial in this matter.”

Smith said that such velocity would be consistent with the “public interest and the rights of the accused.”

Trump’s 37-count indictment includes dozens of counts accusing him of violating the Espionage Act along with several others of conspiring to obstruct justice and making false statements to authorities. The former president was charged along with military veteran Walt Nauta, his personal assistant. His trial will be scheduled separately.

In a docket entry entered on Tuesday, Cannon set a brisk pace for an August trial and the resolution of key pretrial issues within weeks. So-called limine motions, arguing what the boundaries should be for admissible evidence, will be due on July 24.

The six-page order accompanying the docket entry suggests that the date is subject to change.

“This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called,” Cannon wrote.

In a footnote, Cannon added that Nauta’s trial will be set after his June 27 arraignment.

There will be a calendar call on Aug. 8 at 1:45 p.m. ET, before which attorneys for both parties will prepare questions for jury selection.

“Prior to Calendar Call, each party may file no more than 10 proposed voir dire questions (including any sub-parts) for the Court to consider asking of the venire,” the order states. “The Court will not permit the backstriking of jurors.”

If Trump were to change his plea, he must do so before 5 p.m. ET “on the last business day before trial is scheduled to begin.”

The FBI seized more than 102 documents with classification markings at Mar-a-Lago, including 17 marked Top Secret and dozens of others marked Secret or Confidential. Prosecutors pointedly noted that the former president’s private club and personal residence had a staff of more than 150 people and hosted more than 150 social events between January 2021 and August 2022, the relevant time frame of the indictment.

