WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for man accused of killing teen over stolen exotic reptiles worth more than $25,000

The man suspected of gunning down a teenager over the alleged theft of exotic animals is facing trial.

William “Bill” Zelenski, 46, is facing murder charges in the Oct. 19, 2020, shooting death of Ryelee Manente-Powell, 18, in Waupaca County, Wisconsin. According to prosecutors, Zelenski shot Manente-Powell over the teen’s alleged theft of four reptiles worth a combined total of more than $25,000 from Zelenski’s property.

In a 911 call shortly before 10:30 p.m., Zelenski told the dispatcher that he had confronted Manente-Powell and an accomplice, Ashton Tody, for allegedly stealing the animals: a lizard valued at $17,000, a baby Burmese python worth $7,000, a Nile crocodile worth $2,000, and a boa constrictor worth $575. He said that guns and alcohol had been stolen from his property as well.

Zelenski said that he shot at Manente-Powell after the teen attacked him. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

If convicted, Zelenski faces up to life in prison.

The victim’s mother, Tiffany Powell, was at the scene when her son was killed. She allegedly told police that her son “took off his shirt” to fight with Zelenski, and that’s when the older man grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot Manente-Powell. A doorbell camera apparently shows that Powell pointed the gun at her son after Zelenski handed her the weapon and that she later gave the firearm back to Zelenski.

Powell was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but she ultimately pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. She was convicted in February and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ashton Tody was convicted in February of helping Manente-Powell steal the animals from Zelenski and was sentenced to three years of probation.

