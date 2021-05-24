The Dan Abrams Podcast: Dan and Former N.Y. Attorney General Discuss Ongoing Criminal Investigation of Trump Organization

Listen to the podcast here:

On the latest episode of The Dan Abrams Podcast, Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams sat down with former New York Attorney General Dennis Vacco to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization. The investigation has shifted from a civil case to a criminal one, current New York Attorney General Letitia James announced last week.

Dan breaks down Donald Trump’s response to the latest news, as well as what that response missed and the untruths Trump slipped in.

Vacco gives his insight into the NYAG’s power to investigate the potential crimes, explaining the difference between the power of New York’s AG and attorneys general in other states. Vacco illuminates how the AG James’ office will be working with Manhattan’s District Attorney Cy Vance and goes through the history of how the law got to be this way.

The key component is the Martin Act that gives the AG significant authority. Abrams and Vacco explain what effect this law will have on the investigation.

