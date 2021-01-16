Sotomayor Slams Trump Administration for Execution of Dustin Higgs: ‘This Is Not Justice.’

“This is not justice,” Sotomayor snapped. “After waiting almost two decades to resume federal executions, the Government should have proceeded with some measure of restraint to ensure it did so lawfully. When it did not, this Court should have. It has not,” she continued.

The justice next turned to the specific facts of the Higgs case. Both Dustin Higgs and Corey Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, 2020. Both argued that lung damage caused by the virus increased the chances that they’d suffer illegal levels of pain if executed with pentobarbital. Sotomayor explained in her dissent that “despite the District Court’s careful fact-finding and the risk of needless and significant pain,” the appellate court reversed the lower court’s order to stay their executions. The Supreme Court did nothing to overturn that decision. Johnson was executed Thursday night, and Higgs the next.

Justice Sotomayor also raised the case of Brandon Bernard. Bernard was executed December 10, 2020, for crimes he committed when he was eighteen. Bernard’s appeals raised credible allegations that prosecutors knowingly used false testimony against him and illegally withheld exculpatory evidence. When he was sentenced, Bernard was the youngest person to ever receive a federal death sentence.

Sotomayor dissented to the Court’s ruling in the Bernard case, saying that the majority’s unsigned ruling “perversely rewards the Government for keeping exculpatory information secret.” In the Higgs dissent, Sotomayor said that the Court left this “dangerous precedent in place and, again, condoning the Government’s tactics.”