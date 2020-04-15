SCOTUS Reveals When Trump Tax Return Cases Will Be Argued Over the Phone

Two days after the Supreme Court said that it would hear oral arguments over the phone in important cases, the high court has announced the schedule.

SCOTUS said Monday that telephonic oral arguments would occur in early May in the following cases:

18-9526, McGirt v. Oklahoma

19-46, United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.

19-177, Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.

19-267, Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and 19-348, St. James School v. Biel

19-431, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, and 19-454,

Trump v. Pennsylvania

19-465, Chiafalo v. Washington

19-518, Colorado Department of State v. Baca

19-631, Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.

19-635, Trump v. Vance

19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG

The court did not specify when the cases would be argued because the court was awaiting confirmation on the availability of lawyers. That confirmation must have happened, because the previously postponed high-profile Trump tax return cases and faithless electors cases have calendar dates.

As you can see below, Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG have been consolidated into a one-hour argument session on May 12. Trump v. Vance is scheduled to be argued on the same day.

The faithless electors cases of Chiafolo v. Washington and Colorado Dept. of State v. Baca are scheduled for May 13.

The Supreme Court, which has been closed to the public since March 12, is still open for official business. But the justices and lawyers will participate in oral arguments remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” a press release from the Supreme Court said. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.”

