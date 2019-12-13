SCOTUS Confirms It Will Resolve Three Trump Tax Return Disputes Months Before 2020 Election

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday granted certiorari in the three Trump tax return disputes that were dropped on its doorstep, meaning the high court will consolidate the cases and hear arguments in March 2020. This will then be resolved by June of next year, months before the 2020 election.

Here’s what the Supreme Court had to say on Friday about what’s going to happen:

The petition for a writ of certiorari in No. 19-715 is granted. The application (19A640) for stay presented to Justice Ginsburg and by her referred to the Court is granted, and it is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, case No. 19-1540, is hereby stayed pending further order of the Court. In addition, the application is treated as a petition for a writ of certiorari, and the petition is granted. The cases are consolidated, and a total of one hour is allotted for oral argument. The cases will be set for argument in the March 2020 argument session.

The cases are Trump v. Vance, Trump v. Mazars USA, and Trump v. Deutsche Bank.

The Vance case is so named because Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has sought to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization. The Mazars case has to do with a congressional subpoena of Mazars USA, Trump’s finance firm. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in April demanded multiple years of Trump’s tax documents for the purported purpose of providing insight as to whether current government ethics laws need to be updated. The Deutsche Bank case involves subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence and Financial Services Committees.

