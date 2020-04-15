5th Grade Teacher Allegedly Fondled a Child Younger Than Age 14

A teacher in Kansas is charged in the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Kim Frederick Zier, 63, faces one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. Available details on the claim are sketchy. It’s unclear how he knew the alleged victim or if the child was a student at Zier’s place of work, Pawnee Elementary School. Online records reviewed by Law&Crime give a date of January 28th.

The defendant still has his job, at least for now.

“Mr. Zier has been on administrative leave while the investigation has proceeded,” Shawnee Mission School District Spokesman David A. Smith said in a statement to WDAF-TV. “We take student safety very seriously, and have fully cooperated with the police in their investigation. Due to the on-going investigation, we are unable to provide any additional comment at this time.”

A preliminary hearing is set for April 22nd. Zier posted a $25,000 surety bond from the Johnson County jail after the defense argued that the original $100,000 should be lowered because of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The defendant is of an age with one or more risk factors for COVID-19,” stated a court document obtained by KSHB-TV. “He believes he is safer at home, while monitored, than in custody.”

Records show that he appeared in court with his lawyer on Tuesday. His attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Mugshot via Johnson County, Kan. Jail]